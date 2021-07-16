Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $106,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

