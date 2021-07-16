Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $106.95 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of DraftKings worth $106,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

