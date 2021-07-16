Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $109.20 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UBS Group worth $109,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

