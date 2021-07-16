Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $112.38 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Travelers Companies worth $112,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

