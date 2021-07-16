Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.53% of Yamana Gold worth $105,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.