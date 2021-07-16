Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of Genpact worth $112,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 537.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE G opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

