Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,986 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.61% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $107,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24.

