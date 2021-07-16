Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 119,529 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,529 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $110,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after acquiring an additional 287,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.65 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

