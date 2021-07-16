Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 709 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of The Cooper Companies worth $103,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $402.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

