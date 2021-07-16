Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 10,270 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

