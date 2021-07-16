Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 32,464 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1,080.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.