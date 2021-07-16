Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,622,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 792,037 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.35.

