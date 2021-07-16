Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 200,459 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.