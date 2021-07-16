Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 237,925 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 741.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,275. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.