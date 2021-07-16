Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 44,303 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 471.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. 7,912,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94.

