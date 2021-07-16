Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,941. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

