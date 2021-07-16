Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,223 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,825 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09.

