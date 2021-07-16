Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1,956.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $314.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,121. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $211.78 and a 52-week high of $321.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

