Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4,334.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

