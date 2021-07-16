Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $12.70 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,870. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

