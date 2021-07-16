Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,642. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

