Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 119,249 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 825.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. 72,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

