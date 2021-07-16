Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 364,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,499,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 4,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,249. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

