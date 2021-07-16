Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.11). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 42,746 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £130.40 million and a P/E ratio of 54.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.68.

Amino Technologies Company Profile (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.