Amit Rakhit Sells 34,017 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 471,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.