Amit Rakhit Sells 34,017 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 471,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

