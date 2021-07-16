Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

