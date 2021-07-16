Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $1,340,387. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

