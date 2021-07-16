Ampleforth Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $116.16 million and approximately $810,121.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00814317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 171,827,876 coins and its circulating supply is 121,479,131 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

