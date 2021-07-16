ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AMS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.
About AMS
ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
