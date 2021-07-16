ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

