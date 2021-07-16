Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

