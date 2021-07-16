Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708 over the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $9,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $10.09 on Friday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

