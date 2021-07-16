Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

CZWI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

