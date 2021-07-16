Analysts Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.83 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

