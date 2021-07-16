Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,512,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,572 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.