Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 16th (ADAG, ADCT, ADM, AIR, AOS, AOUT, AOX, AV, AZN, BAC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 16th:

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £125 ($163.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Argus from $93.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.30 ($118.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 310 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $117.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $480.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $462.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $435.00 to $515.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $128.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

