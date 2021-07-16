Analyzing Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 441.90 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.10 billion 0.19 -$243.77 million N/A N/A

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Superior Industries International -3.49% N/A -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.