Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $22.16 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.