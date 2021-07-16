Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00.

Sanmina stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. 173,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

