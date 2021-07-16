Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Shares Up 9.5%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 200,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 199,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.54. The company has a market cap of £1.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

In related news, insider Charles Duncan Soukup purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

