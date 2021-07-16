Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,406,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 12,250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,135.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Angang Steel stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

