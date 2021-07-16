AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $993.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.