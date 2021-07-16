AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.48% of AngioDynamics worth $66,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $821,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.93 million, a PE ratio of 528.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

