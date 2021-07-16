Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140.20 ($1.83). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 190,722 shares.

APF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £291.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders have sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000 over the last 90 days.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.