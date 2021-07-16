AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 7% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

