Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock remained flat at $$8.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,919,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

