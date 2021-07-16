Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $104.86. Approximately 3,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.
Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.
Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
