Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $104.86. Approximately 3,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.