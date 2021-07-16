ANON (ANON) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, ANON has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $9,498.83 and approximately $44.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048794 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

