ANON Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ANON has a market cap of $9,543.09 and approximately $89.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars.

