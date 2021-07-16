Anoncoin Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $296,064.97 and approximately $105.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.