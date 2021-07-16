Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anritsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.